Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'

By Yoo Jee-ho

DAEJEON, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Responding to rumors of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min said Tuesday he is not interested in a move to the Gulf nation.



view larger image Son Heung-min of South Korea reacts to a missed opportunity against El Salvador during the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Right now, money is not important to me," Son said after South Korea's 1-1 draw with El Salvador in their latest friendly Tuesday night in the central city of Daejeon. "The most important thing is to play in a league that I enjoy playing in. I have so much more I want to accomplish in the Premier League. I absolutely love playing in the Premier League, so I want to prepare for the next season the best I can."

Multiple reports had claimed the Saudi club Al-Ittihad had made Son a multiyear offer worth US$65 million.

Son began his club career in Germany and has been with Spurs since 2015. In the 2021-22 season, Son became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot by netting 23 goals.

This past season, Son scored his 100th career Premier League goal, becoming the first Asian to reach the century mark.



view larger image Son Heung-min of South Korea salutes the crowd after a 1-1 draw against El Salvador in the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

Son underwent sports hernia surgery after the season in late May and sat out South Korea's previous match against Peru last Friday. He subbed in for winger Hwang Hee-chan in the 70th minute in Tuesday's match, though he was admittedly rusty.

"I am not 100 percent, but I decided to play because I wanted to perform in front of fans at home," Son said. "I went in when we were still leading. And I felt like it was my fault that we gave up the equalizer (in the 87th minute)."

The draw left new South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann without a win after four matches here. Son said he holds himself accountable for the winless skid as longtime captain.

"I didn't play as much as I wanted to, and I should have done a better job leading the team as captain," Son said. "It hurts when you lead most of the match and then concede a set-piece goal late."



view larger image Son Heung-min of South Korea is in action against El Salvador during the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)