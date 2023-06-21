Yoon meets with young people of S. Korea, France to discuss innovation

By Lee Haye-ah

PARIS, June 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of young people from South Korea, France and other nations on Tuesday to discuss innovation as a force for overcoming challenges and crises facing the world.

The meeting was held at Station F, known as the world's biggest startup campus, during Yoon's visit to Paris to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

"In order to overcome the challenges and crises facing the world, we need endless innovation based on freedom and solidarity," Yoon said in front of some 300 people. "Above all, you, who are the future generation, need to arm yourselves with innovative minds rooted in liberalism and internationalism."

Describing Station F as a symbol of internationalism and innovation, Yoon urged the young people in attendance to keep challenging themselves, saying the South Korean government will be with them on their journey of innovation through solidarity and cooperation based on universal values.

He also noted that South Korea is taking steps to join the Horizon Europe research and innovation program as an associated member, and has also launched the South Korea-EU Green Partnership and the South Korea-EU Digital Partnership, and promised to take the lead in overcoming global crises through innovation.



