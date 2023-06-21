Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:05 June 21, 2023

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Oceans ministry's radiation test has 'holes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Risky betting on cryptocurrencies; external transfers of crypto reach at least 150 tln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- Financial stability weakens; national competitiveness down for 2nd consecutive year (Donga Ilbo)
-- Local universities in life or death situations eliminated from list of 'glocal universities' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says Busan will be platform to tackle humanity's challenges (Segye Times)
-- Ex-CSAT examiner sells workbooks to private academic institutes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Yoon says Busan is ready (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Suspicions on approval manipulation of Jeon Hyun-heui audit report (Hankyoreh)
-- Male-centered manufacturing industry 'heaven' pushes away younger generation, females (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea ordered to pay 69 bln won in 1 tln-won investor-state suit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea will share its development experience with world through Busan Expo (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon, Macron discuss security, economy in Paris (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon presents Korea's vision for Busan as expo race heats up in Paris (Korea Herald)
-- Korea-US alliance serves as 'compass for freedom' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK