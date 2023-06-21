Go to Contents
S. Korea to freeze Q3 electricity rates amid mounting public burdens

08:42 June 21, 2023

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state power firm said Wednesday it will freeze electricity rates for the third quarter in a move to ease the burdens on people following two consecutive quarters of hikes.

The planned freeze came as the government jacked up electricity rates by 5.3 percent on-year for the second quarter, or by 8 won per kWh, following a 13.1 won increase per kWh in the first quarter due to high global energy costs and the mounting losses of the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).

view larger image This file photo taken June 13, 2023, shows electric meters at a residential building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken June 13, 2023, shows electric meters at a residential building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

