Exports up 5.3 pct during first 20 days of June

09:11 June 21, 2023

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 5.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June, although shipments of semiconductors remained sluggish, data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$32.9 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $31.2 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 11.2 percent on-year to $34.5 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.6 billion.

In May, South Korea's overall exports fell for the eighth consecutive month, plunging 15.2 percent on-year to $52.24 billion. The decline came as exports of semiconductors sank 36.2 percent on falling global demand.

Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier under an overcast sky in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this file photo taken June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

