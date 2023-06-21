'Bloodhounds' tops Netflix's weekly ranking for non-English TV shows

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's new Korean-language series "Bloodhounds" was its most-watched non-English TV show in the previous week, its latest viewership chart showed Wednesday.
Premiered on June 9, the action drama starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi topped Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of June 12-18 with 8.1 million viewing hours.
The eight-episode series follows two promising boxers who set foot in the world of private loans and fight against ruthless loan sharks.
Other Korean-language series in the top 10 were "King the Land" and "The Good Bad Mother."
"King the Land," a JTBC rom-com starring Lee Jun-ho and Lim Yoona, came in seventh with 1.6 million viewing hours, while "The Good Bad Mother," a JTBC drama starring Ra Mi-ran and Lee Do-hyun, was at No. 10 with 1.2 million viewing hours.
