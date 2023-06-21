Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Choi Sung-bong, a singer renowned for placing second in the audition program "Korea's Got Talent," has died in an apparent suicide, police said Wednesday. He was 33.

Choi was found dead by police at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, according to police and fire authorities.

The operatic pop singer gained public attention after taking the runner-up prize in "Korea's Got Talent" aired by tvN in 2011, but he largely fell from public view in 2021 after he received large sums in sponsorship by falsely claiming he was fighting against multiple cancers.

He had since confessed his wrongdoings and promised to return the donations he received.

Police believe that Choi killed himself, considering the circumstances at his home and a note he uploaded to his YouTube channel the day before to imply a suicide.

The note said, "I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake," adding that all donations were returned.



