East Sea's cesium level nearly unchanged since 2011: oceans vice minister

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The level of cesium in the East Sea has remained nearly unchanged since 2011, the oceans vice minister said Wednesday, amid concerns over Tokyo's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled nuclear power plant.

The analysis followed the public's concerns over Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was crippled by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, into the sea.

"We reiterate that our waters remain safe," Vice Oceans Minister Song Sang-keun said, noting that the traces of cesium-137 in the East Sea were estimated at around 0.001-0.002 becquerels per kilogram from 2016 to 2020, compared with the 0.001-0.004 tallied from 2005 to 2010.

On Tuesday, the government announced its plans to conduct emergency radiation tests on the waters at 20 major beaches ahead of the summer vacation season to alleviate concerns.

"The government has been expanding radiation tests on our waters and seafood. We have also continued to bolster testing capabilities, including equipment and personnel," Song added.

"South Korea will continue to utilize all available resources, and proactively use testing equipment and workers from the private sector if necessary," he said.

The vice minister emphasized that the government will maintain close surveillance of the market due to reports of certain individuals stockpiling sea salt ahead of the water release.



colin@yna.co.kr

(END)