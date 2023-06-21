The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse

SEOUL -- Kang Mi-sun, a principal ballerina at Universal Ballet, has shared the best female dancer award at the Benois de la Danse, one of the world's most prestigious ballet awards.

The South Korean dancer picked up the honor at the awards ceremony in Moscow on Tuesday (Moscow time), together with China's Qiu Yunting. The winners beat four other competitors from ballet companies from around the world.



N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday called U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's latest visit to China a "disgraceful begging trip," claiming it demonstrated the U.S. failure in its policy of putting pressure on Beijing.

Jong Yong-hak, an analyst on international affairs, said Blinken flew to China to "beg for the relaxation" of worsened bilateral ties, as its pressure policy on China dealt a fatal blow to the U.S. economy and a China-U.S. confrontation could trigger an unprecedented military conflict.



S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base

SEOUL -- South Korea completed an environmental impact assessment of a U.S. THAAD missile defense unit in a southern county Wednesday, the defense and environment ministries said, clearing the way for its full-fledged deployment.

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been pushing for the "normalization" of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery, which was installed in Seongju, 214 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 2017, but has held the status of a "temporary" installation pending the assessment.



Yoon asks Macron to help ensure EU trade laws do not harm S. Korean businesses

PARIS -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked French President Emmanuel Macron to help ensure new European Union trade laws do not discriminate against South Korean businesses, according to a presidential official.

Yoon made the request during a summit with Macron at Elysee Palace on Tuesday as they agreed to provide active government support to increase investment in each other's advanced industries, including rechargeable batteries, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.



(LEAD) Exports up 5.3 pct during first 20 days of June

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 5.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June due to a greater number of working days, although shipments of semiconductors remained sluggish, data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$32.9 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $31.2 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



(LEAD) S. Korea to freeze Q3 electricity rates amid mounting public burdens

SEOUL -- South Korea's state power firm said Wednesday it will freeze electricity rates for the third quarter in a move to ease the burdens on people following two consecutive quarters of hikes.

The planned freeze came as the government jacked up electricity rates by 5.3 percent for the second quarter, or by 8 won per kWh, following a 13.1 won increase per kWh in the first quarter due to high global energy costs and the mounting losses of the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).



(LEAD) S. Korea to push for 'circular economy' of major resources

SEOUL -- South Korea will push for a 'circular economy' of key resources, focusing on recycling in major industries, such as steel, petrochemicals and batteries, with the goal of cutting carbon emissions, the government said Wednesday.

Under the drive named the "CE 9" project, the country will focus on seeking sustainable growth in nine segments: petrochemicals, steel, non-ferrous metals, batteries, electronics, fabrics, cars, machinery and cement, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



First ladies of S. Korea, France discuss cultural exchanges

PARIS -- South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee and French first lady Brigitte Macron discussed cultural exchanges between their two countries as they had lunch together at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday, South Korea's presidential office said.

Kim, who is accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol to Paris, was invited by Macron to lunch at the French presidential office and residence in their third meeting since last June.



