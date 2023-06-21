Ruling party leader renews commitment to scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Wednesday he will forge ahead with scrapping the voting rights of Chinese nationals in South Korea, and even called for making it a campaign pledge, if necessary, ahead of next year's general elections.

On Tuesday, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon made the pitch during a National Assembly address, stressing South Koreans in China are not given such voting rights and relations between the two countries should be based on the principle of reciprocity.

"There's no need to include it as a campaign pledge if the two sides are in support of it. If the opposition party does not agree, we would have to include it in our campaign pledges so as to realize reciprocity," Kim said during a discussion hosted by the Korea News Editor's Association.

During Tuesday's address, Kim also said the principle of reciprocity should be applied to health insurance benefits, pointing out that the current system provides more benefits to Chinese nationals in South Korea than what South Koreans can receive in China.



