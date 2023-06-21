Over half of PPP lawmakers pledge to give up immunity from arrest

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- More than half of the lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) pledged to give up their immunity from arrest after party leader Kim Gi-hyeon suggested the idea as part of political reform efforts.

A total of 67 out of the party's 113 lawmakers -- including Kim, floor leader Yoon Jae-ok and chief policymaker Park Dae-chul -- signed an oath to renounce the immunity during a ceremony at the National Assembly.

The move came after PPP leader Kim proposed the previous day that all members of the National Assembly give up the immunity amid criticism that the privilege, originally designed to shield lawmakers from political persecution, is abused to protect corrupt politicians.

By law, lawmakers in South Korea are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can be arrested only when the National Assembly consents to it.



view larger image Ruling People Power Party lawmakers pose for a photo at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 21, 2023, while holding their oath to give up their immunity from arrest.

