Prosecutors indict Busan murder suspect, citing her psychopathic personality

BUSAN, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Jung Yoo-jung, a Busan woman arrested last month for allegedly killing another woman she met via a tutor app "out of curiosity about murder," was indicted by prosecutors Wednesday.

The Busan District Prosecutors Office charged the 23-year-old with murder, destruction and abandonment of a dead body, and theft, saying the crime was a premeditated murder that was meticulously prepared alone.

Jung is accused of killing the victim, known as a freelance tutor, dismembering her body and dumping some of the body parts in a riverside bush in Yangsan, just north of the southern port city, on May 26. Her arrest came after police were tipped off by a taxi driver who took the suspect to Yangsan and found it strange that she dumped a bloodstained suitcase in the woods.

The suspect triggered social resentment after she reportedly confessed that she killed the victim with no personal connection just out of her curiosity about murder.



view larger image Murder suspect Jung Yoo-jung, wearing a hat and a mask, leaves a police detention center en route to the prosecution in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this file photo taken June 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors concluded that the crime may have been influenced by her psychopathic personality after investigating her behavior, method of selecting the victim, and the process of planning and executing the crime.

They said she needed someone to vent her anger on, adding her resentment may have built up from her unfortunate childhood, discord with her family, and failure to go to college and get a job. Her psychopathic characteristics led to her executing the crime, they speculated.

Indeed, Jung's psychopath index was estimated at 28 points, higher than the 27 points of notorious serial killer Kang Ho-soon, during the police probe, though her index slightly fell to 26.3 points later during the prosecution investigation.

According to prosecutors, Jung approached 54 people through an app specialized in matching private tutors with students and parents, and chose the victim after evaluating her as an easy target for the murder.

Earlier on June 1, police disclosed her name, age, and facial photo in consideration of the seriousness and brutality of her crime.

