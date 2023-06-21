Hyundai, Kia's Europe sales rise 0.1 pct in May

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined vehicle sales in Europe rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier.

Last month, Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 97,081 vehicles in Europe, slightly up from 96,979 units a year earlier. But their combined market share fell to 8.7 percent in the European passenger car market from 10.2 percent during the same period, the companies said, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Bestselling models in Europe include Hyundai's Tucson and Kona SUVs, and Kia's Sportage SUV.

The two South Korean carmakers' electric vehicle (EV) sales remained almost unchanged at 11,458 units in Europe last month from 11,453 a year earlier. Their EV sales in Europe fell 14 percent on-year to 56,958 units in the January-May period, the ACEA data showed.

In the first five months, the corporate duo's sales climbed 3 percent to 468,943 autos from 455,326 units during the same period of last year, the data said.

This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the Tucson SUV.

