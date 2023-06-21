Mom nabbed for allegedly killing 2 newborns, storing bodies in fridge

SUWON, South Korea, June 21 (Yonhap) -- A woman was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of killing her newborn babies and storing their bodies in a refrigerator in her residence, police said.

The mom in her 30s allegedly killed two babies shortly after giving birth, one in November 2018 and the other in November 2019, and had kept their bodies in a fridge in her apartment in Suwon, just south of Seoul, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency.

During the interrogation, she admitted to killing the infants, police said, with other details, including the motive for the alleged crime, yet to be disclosed.

Police launched the probe after receiving a report from the Suwon city government about the babies, who were not reported at birth but had birth records.

The police plan to request an arrest warrant for her.



view larger image This Yonhap News TV image shows the headquarters of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon, just south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

