(LEAD) Mom nabbed for allegedly killing 2 newborns, storing bodies in fridge

(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)

SUWON, South Korea, June 21 (Yonhap) -- A woman was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of killing her newborn babies and storing their bodies in a refrigerator in her residence, police said.

The mom in her 30s allegedly strangled two babies to death shortly after giving birth, one in November 2018 and the other in November 2019, and had kept their bodies in a fridge in her apartment in Suwon, just south of Seoul, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency.

She delivered the babies at hospitals but killed one at her home and the other near the hospital just one day after their births, police said.

During the interrogation following a raid on her residence earlier in the day, she admitted to killing the infants due to economic hardships while raising three children, saying she lied to her husband that she had an abortion.

Her husband claimed he was aware of her pregnancies but did not know about the alleged murder, as he just believed what she had said, police added.

Police launched the probe earlier this month after receiving a report from the Suwon city government about the babies, who were not reported at birth but had birth records.

The Board of Audit and Inspection first found out the case of unregistered babies during a recent audit into the welfare ministry, and the municipal government tried to conduct an on-site inspection into the suspect but failed due to her refusal.

The police plan to request an arrest warrant for her after wrapping up the probe and an autopsy to figure out the exact cause of their deaths.

view larger image This Yonhap News TV image shows the headquarters of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon, just south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)