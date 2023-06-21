Yoon proposes establishing int'l body to set rules of digital order

By Lee Haye-ah

PARIS, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday proposed the establishment of an international body to set the rules of the digital order in an increasingly connected world.

Yoon made the proposal during the Paris Digital Vision Forum at Sorbonne University, saying the borderless, connecting and instantaneous nature of digital technology makes it important to establish an internationally recognized and universal digital order.

"I propose installing an international body for the establishment of rules of the digital order," he said. "In order to produce an international consensus, I think it is desirable for (the process) to be led by United Nations-affiliated organizations."

Yoon said that while digital technology is creating remarkable achievements through collaboration between people and artificial intelligence, such as inventions, technological developments and artistic creation, at the same time it is causing enormous confusion regarding the source of its originality and statutory rights.

"Also, it creates serious social risks where the process and results are impossible to control," he said.

While civilization has progressed based on technology, Yoon said technology has also led to real dangers demonstrated in the climate crisis, deepening polarization, loss of humanity and weapons of mass destruction, noting these should not be left alone.

He presented the so-called "Paris Initiative" for setting a global digital order under such principles as expanding freedom, guaranteeing free transactions, narrowing the digital divide, and ensuring fair access and compensation.

Yoon especially stressed the need for an appropriate level of regulations in developing and using digital technology, with regulatory violations deemed illegal actions punishable by strong sanctions.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks during the Paris Digital Vision Forum at Sorbonne University in Paris on June 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

