SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 22.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 4 major firms struggling; inventories amount to 100 tln won (Kookmin Daily)

-- 3rd-7th graders to start taking achievement tests next year (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon secures 1.2 tln-won investment deal in Paris (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't announces measures to increase competitiveness of public education (Segye Times)

-- Audit finds 2,000 newborns disappeared in past 8 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Over 10,000 places vulnerable to flooding (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 3rd-7th graders to begin taking achievement tests next year (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon proposes establishing int'l body to set rules of digital order (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Exports up 5.3 pct during first 20 days of June (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 3rd-7th graders to take achievement tests (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon's visit highlights economic ties with Vietnam (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Ministry vows to fight false ads, irregularities in private education (Korea Herald)

-- Korea still faces 5 investor-state dispute cases (Korea Times)

(END)