In-flight disturbances sharply up in 2023: data

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- In-flight disturbances and other illegal acts on board have risen significantly this year as more people have gone on overseas trips since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, government data showed Thursday.

According to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, 159 such cases were reported between January and April, compared with 85 cases in the same period in 2021 and 264 cases throughout all of 2022.

The data was released by Rep. Kim Su-hong of the main opposition Democratic Party.

Of the total, 130 cases involved smoking, followed by 15 cases of verbal violence and other disturbances, eight cases of drinking-related unruly behavior and two cases of behavior leading to sexual humiliation, the data showed.

In a recent incident, a passenger opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before landing at Daegu International Airport. Another similar incident took place earlier this month when a teenager attempted to open a plane door during a flight.



view larger image This file photo provided by a reader shows an opened airplane door during a flight on May 26, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

