S. Korea to open probe into aerogel imports for possible patent breaches

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to launch an investigation into whether imports of aerogel items by a domestic company violate the patents of an American aerogel firm, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The move came two months after Aspen Aerogels Inc., a leading U.S. aerogel insulation producer, sought a probe by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) into a domestic company and a China-based firm, as the Chinese firm sold aerogel products to the domestic company even though Aspen Aerogel holds the patents.

The KTC, which is under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, will launch an inspection into the case next month to make a decision on whether to impose a fine or order corrective measures, such as an import ban.

It will take six to 10 months for the commission to wrap up the probe, according to the ministry.

As a synthetic low-density material derived from a gel, aerogel is a good thermal insulator that can reduce energy loss while conserving interior space in building applications.



view larger image This photo, provided by South Korea's industry ministry on June 22, 2023, shows an aerogel product. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)