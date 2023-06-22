S. Korea pledges additional support for Ukraine at int'l conference

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu attended a two-day conference in London focused on Ukraine's post-war recovery, his office said Thursday.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference, which started Wednesday, brought together officials from 61 countries, leaders of 33 international organizations and approximately 400 companies to discuss the assistance needed for recovery from the destruction caused by Russia's invasion.

Bang told the conference that South Korea would provide an additional US$130 million this year, in addition to the $100 million given last year to Kyiv, the Office for Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister's office said in a press release.

"South Korea, drawing from its experience in post-war economic development, will be able to support the reconstruction of essential infrastructure and the restoration of basic social services," Bang said.

Additionally, Bang emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in leading the way by applying its expertise and supporting Ukraine's recovery.



view larger image This image provided by the Prime Minister's Office on June 22, 2023, shows Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu (front, 2nd from L) at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

