Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KOSPI #stocks

Seoul shares up late Thurs. morning trade

11:30 June 22, 2023

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded up late Thursday morning as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish congressional testimony.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 9.57 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,592.2 as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks got off to a weak start, tracking overnight Wall Street losses after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank remained focused on wrestling down inflation back to its 2 percent target and that there could be two more quarter-percentage point hikes this year.

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," he said.

In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 0.99 percent, while SK hynix lost 1.13 percent. Top battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.25 percent, and Samsung SDI declined 0.43 percent. Steelmaking giant POSCO Holdings increased 2.61 percent.

Hyundai Motor went down 0.49 percent, and Kia traded flat.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,290.1 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK