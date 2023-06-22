The following is the thirst summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



China has responsibility to encourage N. Korea back to dialogue: State Dept.

WASHINGTON -- China has both the capacity and responsibility to help bring North Korea back to the negotiating table, a state department spokesperson reiterated Wednesday, echoing recent remarks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The top U.S. diplomat said he had raised the issue while meeting with his Chinese counterparts in Beijing earlier this week.



U.N. aviation organization adopts resolution condemning N. Korea's missile launches

SEOUL -- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing North Korea's missile provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The U.N. agency's governing body also urgently called on Pyongyang to comply strictly with the provisions of the 1944 Chicago Convention, which outlines the key principles for global aviation, at a session in Montreal, Canada, earlier this week.



(LEAD) World No. 1 Ko Jin-young honored to match LPGA legend's record

SEOUL -- South Korean star Ko Jin-young matched an LPGA record to start this week, as she remained at No. 1 in the women's world rankings for the 158th week overall.

It tied Ko with Mexican legend Lorena Ochoa for the most weeks spent at the top in LPGA history, a feat that Ko said has made her feel humble. Ko has a chance to own the record by herself at the season's second major tournament, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.



U.S. nuclear-powered submarine set to depart after combined drills with S. Korea

SEOUL -- A U.S. nuclear-powered guided missile submarine (SSGN) is set to leave South Korea on Thursday, an informed source said, following its combined special warfare drills with the Korean Navy.

The Ohio-class SSGN, USS Michigan, arrived Friday last week in an apparent show of America's naval might, a day after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea in apparent protest against the allies' massive live-fire drills.



