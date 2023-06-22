Remains of 6 Korean War troops interred at state cemeteries

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean military held ceremonies Thursday to lay to rest the remains of six service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War following their excavation from former battle sites, the Army said.

The joint interment ceremony for three of them took place at Seoul National Cemetery in the capital, while the ceremony for the rest was held at Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan hosted the ceremony in Seoul, while Vice Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Koh Hyun-seok led the event in Daejeon.

"Today's free, prosperous Republic of Korea has been built upon their sacrifices and devotion," Park said during the ceremony. "Emulating the great military spirit and patriotism of the heroes, our service members will carry on the noble mission."

Among the war heroes was Lee Seung-ok, who then held a rank equivalent to the current sergeant. Having joined the military in July 1949, Lee was killed during a fierce battle in a southern province in August 1950. He was 18.

The remains of O Mun-gyo, who held the same rank as Lee, were also among them. He died at a major battle site in July 1953, just weeks before the armistice was signed to halt the war. His remains were excavated from Arrowhead Ridge in the eastern border county of Cheorwon.



A joint interment ceremony is under way for three soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War at Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul on June 22, 2023.

