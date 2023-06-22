Foreign ministry urges Paris police to conduct fair investigation into death of S. Korean tourist

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday it was urging the law enforcement authorities in Paris to properly investigate the death of a South Korean tourist who recently died on the outskirts of the French capital under unclear circumstances.

The 36-year-old male tourist, who was traveling alone in France, is presumed to have died at the Villejuif-Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro on June 12 (local time). He was presumed to have died by an electric shock, as he appeared to have been trying to cross the railroad tracks there.

Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing that the government was urging the Paris police to conduct a prompt and fair investigation to accurately determine the cause of the incident.

He said the ministry was maintaining communication with the French authorities to stay informed about the progress of the investigation.

"Our embassy is closely communicating with the families involved, providing them with guidance on the investigative procedures and necessary consular assistance," Lim added.

The deceased visited France on vacation and had planned to get married in the near future. The family is seeking to check surveillance footage to learn exactly what happened to him.



view larger image Shown here is the Villejuif–Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro in the southern suburbs of Paris, where a 36-year-old South Korean tourist died on June 12, 2023, for unknown reasons. This photo was provided by his family on June 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

