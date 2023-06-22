The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



State audit shows over 2,000 babies unregistered in S. Korea after birth since 2015

SEOUL -- Some 2,000 babies born since 2015 in South Korea were undocumented after birth, and a sample investigation of 23 of them showed at least three died and another was abandoned, the state auditor said Thursday.

The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) also said it is considering launching an investigation to check the well-being of all 2,236 babies that were born between 2015 and 2022 but did not have birth registration despite having birth records.



Netflix's unwavering conviction on power of stories proven in Korea: co-CEO Ted Sarandos

SEOUL -- Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Thursday his company's unwavering belief in the power of exceptional content from all corners of the globe to captivate audiences worldwide has been proved in South Korea.

Sarandos proudly disclosed the global streaming giant's alternative approach defying conventional expectations during a media event organized by Netflix at a hotel in central Seoul.



S. Korea to invest 145 tln won in climate tech industry by 2030

SEOUL -- South Korea will invest 145 trillion won (US$112.38 billion) in nurturing the climate technology industry by 2030 and extend various supportive measures to achieve 100 trillion-won worth of exports in the sector, the industry ministry said Thursday.

They are part of a set of strategies the government announced earlier in the day with the goal of helping achieve the country's target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and to create a future economic growth engine.



Foreign ministry urges Paris police to conduct fair investigation into death of S. Korean tourist

SEOUL -- Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday it was urging the law enforcement authorities in Paris to properly investigate the death of a South Korean tourist who recently died on the outskirts of the French capital under unclear circumstances.

The 36-year-old male tourist, who was traveling alone in France, is presumed to have died at the Villejuif-Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro on June 12 (local time). He was presumed to have died by an electric shock, as he appeared to have been trying to cross the railroad tracks there.



Remains of 6 Korean War troops interred at state cemeteries

SEOUL -- The South Korean military held ceremonies Thursday to lay to rest the remains of six service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War following their excavation from former battle sites, the Army said.

The joint interment ceremony for three of them took place at Seoul National Cemetery in the capital, while the ceremony for the rest was held at Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul.



Labor demands 26.9 pct increase in next year's minimum wage

SEOUL -- The labor circle demanded Thursday that next year's minimum wage be set at 12,210 won (US$9.44) per hour, an increase of 26.9 percent from this year's 9,620 won.

The hourly minimum wage requested by the labor circle translates into a monthly wage of 2.55 million won, if calculated on the basis of 209 working hours per month.



Ruling party demands DP stop scaremongering Pacific island nations over Fukushima release plan

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday strongly denounced the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) plan to send letters urging Pacific island nations to join forces to oppose Japan's plan to release radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Rep. Yoon Jae-ok, the floor leader of the PPP, said during a party meeting that the DP's plan is an "irrational" and "irresponsible" idea aimed at scaremongering foreign countries with unscientific claims, and would be a disgrace to South Korea.

