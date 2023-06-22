Election commission uncovers over 20 cases of suspected nepotism

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The National Election Commission (NEC) said Thursday a recent inspection has revealed more than 20 instances of suspected nepotism involving the hiring of officials' children and relatives.

The election oversight body has conducted an internal probe encompassing all officials and employees after allegations arose last month that several agency positions had been secured by the children of former and current senior officials through their undue influence.



view larger image Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the National Election Commission speaks during a session of the Public Administration and Security Committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

"As far as I know, there are more than 20 cases," Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the NEC, said during a session of the National Assembly committee when questioned about the investigation's findings.

Previously, the NEC had confirmed 11 suspected cases through an inspection focused on high-ranking officials.

The commission later extended its investigation to encompass the remaining employees, and Heo's statement indicated about 10 additional cases were unveiled during the process.

The burgeoning scandal also triggered concurrent investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, and the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).

Initially, the NEC had refused to comply with the BAI's audit, asserting its status as an independent agency. But it reversed its stance on June 9 and agreed to undergo the scrutiny of the state auditor.

