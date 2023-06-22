Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday met with a group of students learning the Korean language in Vietnam.

The meeting took place at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, shortly after Yoon arrived in the country for a three-day state visit aimed at deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee meet with a group of Vietnamese students of the Korean language at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

The president and the first lady looked at Korean language textbooks and other educational materials on display before listening to some of the young Vietnamese students talk about what they wish to achieve by learning Korean.

"I heard in South Korea that the fervor of Vietnamese students to learn Korean was remarkable," Yoon said. "The Korean language skills of the person who made an introduction before I entered this room and the various textbooks here made me realize that the stories I heard in Seoul were no different from reality."

The meeting was attended by around 70 Korean language students and instructors, and conducted entirely in Korean without a translator.

The students who gave presentations included a high school student planning to study abroad in South Korea in order to become a future artificial intelligence developer, a college student majoring in Korean in order to become a Korean translator and an employee of a South Korean company operating in Vietnam.

Yoon said he feels a big responsibility to repay the students' fervor and will send the education minister to Vietnam to look at ways the government can support their learning.

"Our government will put in our best effort so that you can easily learn the Korean language and technical terms needed to work in a particular field," he said.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C, front) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (C, back) meet with a group of Vietnamese students of the Korean language at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

