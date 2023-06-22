First lady attends bike donation event in Hanoi

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 22 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday attended a bike donation event for underprivileged children in Vietnam, the presidential office said.

Kim, who is accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on a state visit to Vietnam, visited an SOS Children's Village school in Hanoi to attend "Bike Run," a program donating bikes to Vietnamese children who have to travel long distances to go to school.

"These bikes will give happy memories to students, promote their health and be partners in realizing their dreams," Kim said, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

"What's important is to try and to have the courage to stand up again when you fail," she told the children, adding she hopes they bring beauty to not only Vietnam but the entire world as they realize their dreams.

The first lady watched the children ride their bikes and greeted them one by one, saying she hopes they will grow up bright and healthy to become adults with a positive influence.

SOS Children's Villages is a nonprofit international development organization.



view larger image First lady Kim Keon Hee (3rd from R) watches Vietnamese children ride bikes at a "Bike Run" event at an SOS Children's Village school in Hanoi on June 22, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)