SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 23.

Korean-language dailies



-- State auditor suspected of being lenient on anti-corruption agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 babies unregistered after birth since 2015 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Global office vacancy rates reach financial crisis levels (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 babies unregistered after birth since 2015 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 'disappearing newborns' since 2015 (Segye Times)

-- Over 2,000 newborns 'abandoned' by state (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Killer questions' included on college entrance essay tests of 19 universities (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Survey shows low-income workers giving up on 'normal life' (Hankyoreh)

-- Recurring tragedies of newborns due to flaws in birth registration system (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 unregistered babies since 2015 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National pension faces deficit in 4 years (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon begins state visit to Vietnam (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Living witness recounts forging of US-South Korean 'blood alliance' (Korea Herald)

-- Korean businesses seek to bolster presence in Vietnam (Korea Times)

(END)