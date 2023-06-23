Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:24 June 23, 2023

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 23.
Korean-language dailies

-- State auditor suspected of being lenient on anti-corruption agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 babies unregistered after birth since 2015 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Global office vacancy rates reach financial crisis levels (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 babies unregistered after birth since 2015 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 'disappearing newborns' since 2015 (Segye Times)
-- Over 2,000 newborns 'abandoned' by state (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Killer questions' included on college entrance essay tests of 19 universities (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Survey shows low-income workers giving up on 'normal life' (Hankyoreh)
-- Recurring tragedies of newborns due to flaws in birth registration system (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 unregistered babies since 2015 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National pension faces deficit in 4 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon begins state visit to Vietnam (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Living witness recounts forging of US-South Korean 'blood alliance' (Korea Herald)
-- Korean businesses seek to bolster presence in Vietnam (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK