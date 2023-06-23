SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- State auditor suspected of being lenient on anti-corruption agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 babies unregistered after birth since 2015 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Global office vacancy rates reach financial crisis levels (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 babies unregistered after birth since 2015 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 'disappearing newborns' since 2015 (Segye Times)
-- Over 2,000 newborns 'abandoned' by state (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Killer questions' included on college entrance essay tests of 19 universities (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Survey shows low-income workers giving up on 'normal life' (Hankyoreh)
-- Recurring tragedies of newborns due to flaws in birth registration system (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to conduct full investigation into over 2,000 unregistered babies since 2015 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National pension faces deficit in 4 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon begins state visit to Vietnam (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Living witness recounts forging of US-South Korean 'blood alliance' (Korea Herald)
-- Korean businesses seek to bolster presence in Vietnam (Korea Times)
