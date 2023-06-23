(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 23)

Busan is ready!

: Let's meet in Korea in 2030



World Expo 2030 reminds many middle-aged Koreans of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Korea, a late mover, won its bid for the Summer Olympiad in a near-miraculous come-from-behind story in 1981. Seven years later, Seoul hosted the largest and most successful Olympic Games in history.

In Paris on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said his country is ready to make World Expo 2030 "the best one of all times," if Korea succeeds in bringing the event to its second largest city ― Busan. Few Koreans doubt it.

This time, too, Korea started later than its main competitor, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, the Saudi capital has already won promises of support from 70 of the 179 Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) members, the international body governing the World Expo based in the French capital.

Yet, few know who will be smiling come the deciding month of November.

Expo watchers say it will be a three-way battle. This, therefore means that Rome is also an important player, throwing down the gauntlet just recently. Italy and Korea admit that the Saudis have an early lead, aiming for second place in the first vote. If Riyadh fails to win two-thirds of the votes there, Busan and Rome will seek to absorb each other's votes and pull off an upset in the second and final vote. Chances may appear slim, but anything can happen in a secret ballot.

This newspaper believes Busan should host the event based on at least two key factors.

The first factor is based on why Busan should host it.

Saudi Arabia wants to wean itself off oil to a significant extent and be reborn as a modern country with a truly diversified economy. Its purpose is national and regional. Italy wants to reinvigorate its ancient capital, a national and even municipal cause. Korea is modern and vibrant and wants to transfer part of its know-how and vigor to the rest of the world. Its purpose is global. Korea, a bridge between the developing and developed world, wants to tackle global problems with other countries.

The second factor is how Busan will win the bid.

Italy's advantage is its diplomatic support courtesy of the EU. Saudi Arabia's weapon is its petrodollar. Korea's strength lies in its industry and culture ― K-biz and K-culture. Nothing showed this better than its presentation and reception early this week in Europe's cultural capital.

The A to Z of Korean business leaders, heading global groups like Samsung, Hyundai, LG and SK, greeted BIE delegates and guests. They will traverse the globe, from Asia to Africa in the next five months to promote Busan's bid. Rapper Psy and soprano Sumi Jo will join forces alongside BTS and BLACKPINK to also help secure the Expo.

All this illustrates how Korea is number one in realizing a national agenda. In a rare case of bipartisanship, the National Assembly unanimously adopted a declaration in April to attract and host the Busan Expo in 2030. After Yoon made a nine-minute English presentation on Tuesday, Rep. Woo Won-shik of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea heaped praise on Korea's leader. "President Yoon did an outstanding job," the four-term lawmaker told a radio talk show. "Let's praise what deserves praise." Praise may not be sufficient. The opposition party must do all it can to bring the event here and successfully hold it. Seven years later, a different president, maybe even of a different party, could declare its opening.

Busan is a unique city. The nation's largest port was also the first to open to imperial powers in the late 19th century. It served as Korea's temporary capital during the Korean War (1950-53). The world saved Korea by saving this city. Now, this country seeks to reward the world through this city by sharing its development know-how and cutting-edge technology.

The world is divided into industrialized and industrializing blocs, unable to deal with global crises. Busan and Korea seek to unite the world in solving enormous challenges together. Global partners will put this world and its future above geopolitics and tradition.

Busan, Korea, and all Koreans are ready!

