Seoul shares down 0.8 pct in late Fri. morning trade

11:36 June 23, 2023

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.77 percent lower late Friday morning, led by losses in chemical makers and shipbuilders.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 20.04 points to 2,573.66 at around 11:20 a.m.

Leading chemicals producer LG Chem fell 1.8 percent and shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries slid 2.3 percent.

Battery components maker POSCO Future M was also down nearly 1 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics, however, continued to be in green territory, gaining about 0.6 percent.

Biopharmaceutical company Celltrion also rose 1.5 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,301.60 won against the greenback at about 11:20 a.m., down 6.7 won from Thursday's close.

