The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report

WASHINGTON -- North Korea will likely use its nuclear weapons to coerce political concessions from South Korea and its allies, a U.S. intelligence report said Thursday.

The office of the director of national intelligence (DNI) noted that Pyongyang may also employ non-nuclear, non-lethal attacks to advance its goals in the future, believing that its nuclear weapons will deter counter offensives.



S. Korean rights watchdog head urges China to stop repatriation of N.K. defectors

SEOUL -- South Korea's human rights watchdog chief on Friday urged China not to send North Korean defectors back to their homeland, citing reports that about 2,000 North Koreans held in China face imminent repatriation.

Song Doo-hwan, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, issued a statement saying the human rights of North Koreans can be seriously infringed upon if they are repatriated and that the Chinese government should comply with the United Nations' recommendation.



S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

SEOUL -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, about 13 years after their discovery near the inter-Korean border, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification confirmed the remains belonged to Pfc. Kim Hyeon-taek, after conducting a DNA analysis using a sample from his daughter. KIA stands for "killed in action."



Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival

DAEGU -- Police raided the city hall of the southeastern city of Daegu on Friday as part of an investigation into alleged election law violations involving Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.

The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency sent around 10 investigators to search the city hall in Daegu, some 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul, including the public relations office, at 8:30 a.m.



Jenny Shin 3 off lead at LPGA major; Ko Jin-young 6 back

SEOUL -- Jenny Shin is the top South Korean player after the opening round of the second major championship of the LPGA season.

Shin shot a two-under 69 to tie five others for sixth place in the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, on Thursday (local time). The par-71 course played at 6,511 yards in the opening round.

