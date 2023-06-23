Yoon pays tribute at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on Friday to pay his respects to the late Vietnamese revolutionary leader and president.

Yoon was joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee as he bowed his head in silent tribute in front of a wreath placed near the hall where the embalmed body of the former president lies.

Yoon arrived in Hanoi on Thursday for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The visit to the mausoleum took place immediately before he was to hold a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the presidential palace in Hanoi.



