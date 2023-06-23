Court rejects request to avoid broadcasting watchdog chief's dismissal

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- A court on Friday dismissed the state broadcasting watchdog chief's request to nullify his dismissal by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Seoul Administrative Court rejected the request by Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), to suspend the execution of his dismissal signed by the president on May 30 after Han was indicted in early May on charges of score manipulation against a right-wing cable channel in the process of renewing its broadcasting license in 2020.

Han, who was appointed during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, is accused of prodding senior KCC officials to give low scores to TV Chosun during its license renewal evaluation process and arranging the appointment of a civic activist critical of the channel to the commission's judging panel in charge of relicensing reviews. Han's term was set to end at the end of July.

The court's ruling effectively means the dismissal of Han as the KCC head, sanctioned by Yoon, is valid.

Following Han's indictment on May 2, the government began the procedure for his dismissal due to his possible violations of the KCC and public service laws.



