SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

------------

'Washington Declaration' a step in right direction for Korea-US alliance: Rep. Bera

WASHINGTON -- The recently signed Washington Declaration on U.S. extended deterrence is a step in the right direction to address the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, a U.S. lawmaker said Thursday.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) also insisted that the bilateral agreement between the allies is a step that will help enhance their joint deterrence while respecting the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT).



------------

U.N. aviation organization adopts resolution condemning N. Korea's missile launches

SEOUL -- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing North Korea's missile provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The U.N. agency's governing body also urgently called on Pyongyang to comply strictly with the provisions of the 1944 Chicago Convention, which outlines the key principles for global aviation, at a session in Montreal, Canada, earlier this week.



------------

(LEAD) U.S. hopeful for China's 'responsible attitude' on cooperation over N. Korea

SEOUL -- A senior U.S. diplomat said Wednesday that Washington remains hopeful for China adopting a "responsible attitude" on cooperation over North Korea, adding that Pyongyang was one of the important issues when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Beijing.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the remarks in Seoul, two days after Blinken held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and they agreed to stabilize their relations.



------------

Biden extends declaration of national emergency with regard to N. Korea

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has notified U.S. Congress of his intention to extend the national emergency declaration period with regard to threats posed by North Korea, the White House said Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Congress, the U.S. president also cited proliferation risks posed by Pyongyang.



------------

U.S. defense commitment to allies will not be shaken by N. Korean provocation: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- The United States' commitment to the defense and security of its allies remains strong and will not be shaken by military provocations staged by North Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

Sabrina Singh, deputy spokesperson for the Department of Defense, also reiterated that North Korea's missile launches, as well as claimed satellite launches, are in clear violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions when asked about Pyongyang's recent failed attempt to launch a claimed military reconnaissance satellite.



------------

(LEAD) Blinken says he urged China to encourage N. Korea to act responsibly

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on China to use its influence on Pyongyang to stop the reclusive country from making further provocations, he said Monday, amid anticipation that North Korea may soon launch a space rocket in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Blinken insisted China is in a "unique" position to encourage North Korea to act responsibly.



------------

N. Korea's trade with China shrinks 5 pct on-month in May: data

SHENYANG -- North Korea's trade with China dropped 5 percent on-month in May due to a sharp decline in Pyongyang's exports, Chinese customs data showed Monday.

North Korea's trade volume with China stood at US$189.57 million in May, down from $199.42 million in April, according to the data from China's General Administration of Customs.



(END)