SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday called U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's latest visit to China a "disgraceful begging trip," claiming it demonstrated the U.S. failure in its policy of putting pressure on Beijing.

Jong Yong-hak, an analyst on international affairs, said Blinken flew to China to "beg for the relaxation" of worsened bilateral ties, as its pressure policy on China dealt a fatal blow to the U.S. economy and a China-U.S. confrontation could trigger an unprecedented military conflict.



(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure

SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday called its failed attempt to launch a purported military reconnaissance satellite the "most serious" shortcoming in the first half of this year, following a rare key party meeting that concluded without its leader's speech.

The North made the assessment following a plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), attended by leader Kim Jong-un, that wrapped up the previous day, referring to its recent botched attempt to launch a rocket carrying a military spy satellite.



(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau

SEOUL -- Kim Yong-chol, a former top North Korean party official in charge of affairs with South Korea, has returned to the ruling party's politburo following a year of his absence from key party posts.

Kim has been elected as an alternate member of the political bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in the latest reshuffle of party officials following a three-day party plenary meeting that ended Sunday, according to state media.



