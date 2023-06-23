Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 June 23, 2023

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

June 19 -- N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure

Blinken says he urged China to encourage N. Korea to act responsibly

20 -- S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time

S. Korea crafts aggressive posture against potential N.K. drone infiltrations: source

21 -- N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'

22 -- U.N. aviation organization adopts resolution condemning N. Korea's missile launches

23 -- S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
