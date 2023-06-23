Yoon promises support for S. Korean businesses in Vietnam

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday with a group of executives from South Korean companies in Vietnam, saying the government will provide them with active support amid difficult business conditions.

The meeting, held over lunch at a hotel in Hanoi, was attended by the chiefs of local affiliates of 12 companies, including Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Hyundai Motor Company and Hyosung.

Yoon praised them for their dedication and hard work, and listened to their difficulties operating in the local business environment, according to his office.

He expressed his commitment to actively supporting them so they are not left fighting alone.

Around 9,000 South Korean companies operate in Vietnam, creating more than 700,000 jobs, and contributing greatly to Vietnam's exports and gross domestic product, the presidential office said.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gives a joint press briefing after a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the presidential palace in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

