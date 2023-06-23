The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(2nd LD) Yoon, Vietnam president agree to strengthen cooperation on N. Korea, trade

HANOI -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong agreed Friday to strengthen cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threat while expanding economic ties to increase bilateral trade.

Yoon also agreed to provide Vietnam with US$4 billion in soft loans by 2030 as part of official development assistance, as they held a summit at the presidential palace in Hanoi on the second day of his three-day state visit to Vietnam.



(LEAD) Seoul shares dip almost 1 pct on BOE rate hike, Powell remarks; Korean won slides

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Friday, dampened by the bigger-than-expected interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE) and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks backing more rate hikes. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.



DP's innovation committee urges all party lawmakers to give up arrest immunity

SEOUL -- The innovation committee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) demanded Friday that all party lawmakers submit written pledges to give up their immunity from arrest and that the party adopt it as an official policy to pass future arrest consent motions.

The newly established committee put forward the demands as part of reform efforts at a time when the party has struggled with a series of scandals. The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has also launched a similar campaign where more than half of its lawmakers signed pledges to give up arrest immunity.



Gov't to seek real-time information from Japan on Fukushima release

SEOUL -- South Korea will seek to get real-time information from Japan on the planned release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima plant, a senior official announced Friday.

Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, made the remark during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue, saying that discussions will be conducted with parties involved, including the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co.



Lamborghini launches 1st plug-in hybrid model Revuelto in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. on Friday launched the Italian luxury brand's first plug-in hybrid model in South Korea as part of its "hybridization" strategy before going fully electric by the end of this decade.

The Revuelto comes with a 6.5-liter V12 gasoline engine, which is capable of producing 1,015 horsepower, three electric motors and an eight-speed double clutch gearbox, the company said in a statement.



S. Korea, Vietnam to double bilateral trade to US$150 bln by 2030

SEOUL -- South Korea and Vietnam agreed Friday to make joint efforts to nearly double bilateral trade to US$150 billion by 2030 and deepen cooperation on key industry minerals and net-zero goals, the industry ministry said.

The three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on stronger bilateral industry relationships were signed after a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong held in Hanoi earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



