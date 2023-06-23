Yoon, Vietnam PM discuss expanding economic cooperation

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday discussed ways to expand economic cooperation in areas including critical minerals, energy and defense, the presidential office said.

The two held talks at the prime minister's office on the second day of Yoon's three-day state visit to Vietnam, shortly after Yoon held a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the presidential palace.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pose for a photo during their meeting in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Let's strengthen cooperation in areas such as economic security, which includes critical mineral supply chains; energy; and smart cities," Yoon said, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

"Seeing Vietnam's vibrancy for myself, I've become confident that Vietnam's goal of becoming an advanced nation by 2045 is achievable, and South Korea will be a reliable partner in the process of Vietnam's development," he said.

This was the second meeting between Yoon and Chinh in a month, as the two held talks on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.

Yoon asked the prime minister to help South Korean businesses operating in Vietnam by improving systems and regulations governing foreign exchange remittances, taxes and land use, according to Lee.

Chinh promised to spare no effort to ensure South Korean companies can do business in Vietnam without difficulty, while also expressing hope for strengthened cooperation in defense and arms.

He also called for further expanding economic cooperation in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between the two countries last year, citing areas such as digital transition, cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure.

The prime minister expressed his support for South Korea's vision to become a "global pivotal state," as well as its commitment to strengthening ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative, and promised Vietnam's active cooperation as the current coordinator for South Korea-ASEAN relations, Lee said.

