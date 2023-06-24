Yoon attends state dinner hosted by Vietnam president

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee attended a state dinner hosted by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday, with both leaders celebrating the friendship between their countries and expressing hope for stronger cooperation in the years to come.

The state dinner was held at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, on the second day of Yoon's three-day state visit to Vietnam, which came as the two countries seek to strengthen economic and security cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established last year.

In his remarks, Yoon quoted the words of former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, saying one must plant trees for the next decade but nurture people for the next century.

"For a prosperous 100 years, we will keep increasing investment and support for the future generations of our two countries," he said, proposing a toast. "I hope today will be a new start for that."

Thuong said Yoon's visit is an important first step on the path the two countries will take together as good friends and good partners.

"Let us join forces so that this remarkable relationship can go farther," he said.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol proposes a toast during a state dinner hosted by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the International Convention Center in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

