U.S. continues to urge China to act on N. Korea with broader, longer view: Kirby

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to urge China to use its influence over North Korea to stop the North's illegal weapons development programs, a White House official said Friday.

John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, also suggested that the North's weapons programs would eventually hurt China's own interests down the road.

"We know that Beijing has influence in Pyongyang and we continue to urge them to use that influence. We continue to urge them to actually implement the U.N. (Security Council) sanctions that have long been in place, and we continue to urge China to take a broader, longer view here," he told a White House press briefing.



view larger image National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby is seen speaking during a White House press briefing in Washington on June 23, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

Kirby made the remark when asked about China's reported warning that it will stop cooperating on North Korea issues unless U.S. President Joe Biden apologizes for his recent description of Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator."

Biden on Thursday said he will stand by his remarks about the Chinese leader.

"The president was very clear yesterday that he will continue to speak forthrightly and bluntly about the challenges that we face with the PRC," said Kirby, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China.

He reiterated the need for all countries, including China, to address the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

"The challenges that are presented by North Korea is burgeoning program, both their ballistic missile program and nuclear ambitions," he told the press briefing.

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)