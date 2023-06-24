Samsung chief gets birthday surprise in Hanoi

By Lee Haye-ah
HANOI, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong got a surprise when the presidents of South Korea and Vietnam congratulated him on his birthday during a state dinner in Hanoi this week, the presidential office said Saturday.
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong hosted a state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the International Convention Center in Hanoi on Friday.
Lee, who is part of a 205-member business delegation accompanying Yoon on his state visit to Vietnam, was among the attendees.
"During the dinner, it became known that it was Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong's birthday, and a surprise birthday celebration was arranged," senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said.
Lee, who turned 55 on Friday, received a birthday cake from the Vietnamese hosts, while Yoon, first lady Kim Keon Hee, Thuong and his wife Phan Thi Thanh Tam raised their glasses in his honor.
