Samsung chief gets birthday surprise in Hanoi

HANOI, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong got a surprise when the presidents of South Korea and Vietnam congratulated him on his birthday during a state dinner in Hanoi this week, the presidential office said Saturday.

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong hosted a state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the International Convention Center in Hanoi on Friday.

Lee, who is part of a 205-member business delegation accompanying Yoon on his state visit to Vietnam, was among the attendees.

"During the dinner, it became known that it was Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong's birthday, and a surprise birthday celebration was arranged," senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said.

Lee, who turned 55 on Friday, received a birthday cake from the Vietnamese hosts, while Yoon, first lady Kim Keon Hee, Thuong and his wife Phan Thi Thanh Tam raised their glasses in his honor.



view larger image Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong (L) receives birthday congratulations from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) during a state dinner at the International Convention Center in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

