S. Korean, Vietnamese leaders have breakfast meeting

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had a breakfast meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Saturday following their summit the previous day, Yoon's office said.

The meeting took place at a restaurant near Hoan Kiem Lake on the final day of Yoon's three-day visit and was also attended by Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, and the Vietnamese first lady, Phan Thi Thanh Tam.

They enjoyed Vietnamese rice noodles and discussed their countries' historical similarities, such as their pursuit of peace despite foreign invasions, the office said.

They also expressed their determination to further deepen the bilateral partnership that has been developed over the past 30 years as they took a walk near the lake after the meal, it added.

Yoon asked Thuong to visit South Korea at an early date.

After his summit with Thuong the previous day, Yoon said the two countries will strengthen cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threat and expand economic ties to increase bilateral trade to US$150 billion by 2030.

Yoon is scheduled to return home later in the day, wrapping up a two-nation swing this week, which also took him to France.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) and his wife, Kim Keon Hee (L), pose for a photo with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (2nd from R) and his wife, Phan Thi Thanh Tam, during their meeting at the presidential palace in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

