Ex-DP leader returns home from U.S., vows to do his part in politics

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Lee Nak-yon, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), returned home Saturday after spending a year in the United States, promising to "fulfill his responsibilities" amid speculation about what role he will play ahead of next year's general elections.

Lee made the pledge as he arrived in the country after studying for one year as a visiting researcher at the George Washington Institute for Korean Studies. The former five-term lawmaker served as prime minister under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

"I am well aware that I am as much responsible for the situation that the Republic of Korea is in, and I intend to fulfill my responsibilities," Lee told the press upon arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

"It's been a year and 17 days. I apologize for being away from you when all of you have been struggling. I won't leave you alone from now on," he said.

Lee took a swipe at the current Yoon Suk Yeol government.

"The whole world is worried about Korea," he said. "The Republic of Korea is crumbling, exports are dwindling and the economy is reeling, not to mention that national pride is collapsing with democracy and welfare getting left behind."

Lee promised to do his part in "making the country stand upright."

Lee also called for the need to find a solution to Japan's planned discharge of the contaminated Fukushima water.

His return came as the DP has struggled with a series of scandals amid questions about the leadership of party leader Lee Jae-myung and could unite lawmakers opposed to the current leader.

Political watchers say he could ultimately be summoned to play a role ahead of the parliamentary elections set for April next year if concerns escalate that the party could fare poorly under the current leadership.



view larger image Lee Nak-yon, former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, waves to supporters upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from the United States where he spent the last 12 months, in this photo taken June 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

