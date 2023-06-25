S. Korean Navy to join U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy said Sunday it will participate in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise in waters off Guam next month to enhance combined operational capabilities.

The Pacific Vanguard exercise is scheduled to take place from July 1-12, involving the naval forces from South Korea, the United States, Australia and Japan.

The Korean Navy will send the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer to the exercise.

During the exercise, the navies are expected to engage in various maritime operations, like anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations and live-fire missile events.

The Korean Navy has taken part in the exercise since 2019.



view larger image This file photo, released by the South Korean Navy on April 17, 2023, shows three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Yulgok Yi I (front), the Benfold (C) of the U.S. Navy and the JS Atago of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force -- sailing in waters off South Korea's east coast. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

