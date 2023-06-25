Yoon likely to retain head of spy agency despite mishap in personnel appointment

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to retain the head of the intelligence agency in spite of a recent mishap in personnel appointment at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), an informed source at the ruling bloc said Sunday.

NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun has been in hot water after the spy agency reportedly summoned chiefs of its key overseas missions, raising questions over the agency's personnel management.

Yoon, who returned home Saturday after visiting France and Vietnam, was briefed on the matter, according to the source.

"It has been decided not to replace Director Kim," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

Yoon is also likely to nominate the new chief of the state broadcasting watchdog as early as later this week.

Lee Dong-kwan, a special adviser to the president and former senior presidential secretary for press affairs under the Lee Myung-bak administration, has reportedly been picked to head the Korea Communications Commission.

Separately, Yoon has been weighing replacing around 10 vice ministers to give a boost to key state projects in his administration's second year in office, presidential officials have said.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 13, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

