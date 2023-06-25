N. Korea voices 'strong' support for Russia over Wagner's armed rebellion

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's vice foreign minister voiced his "strong" support for any decision by the Russian leadership over the recent armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group, according to the North's state media Sunday.

Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Ambassador to the North Alexander Matsegora earlier in the day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Im "expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down in conformity with the aspiration and will of the Russian people, saying the DPRK will strongly support any option and decision by the Russian leadership," the KCNA said, using the acronym of the North's full name.

Im also expressed his confidence that Russia's army and people will overcome their ordeals and "heroically" emerge victorious in the war with Ukraine, it added.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner Group, launched an armed revolt against the Russian military leadership Friday, ordering his troops to march on Moscow. But he halted his armed forces' advance to Moscow a day after a deal, brokered by Belarus, was reached with the Kremlin.

North Korea has been strengthening its ties with Russia despite international condemnation of the war, amid allegations that Pyongyang has provided arms to Moscow for use in the war.



view larger image This file photo, taken April 22, 2019, shows North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il in Vladivostok, Russia, in the run-up to a summit between the leaders of the North and Russia. (Yonhap)

