SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Putin's control' penetrated overnight (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- How applying for a legitimate loan service led to illegal private loan trap (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Putin's chef' rocks 23-year power (Donga Ilbo)
-- We remember the sacrifices of heroes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Nakdong River line of defense guarded through blood was cornerstone of S. Korea, U.S. alliance' (Segye Times)
-- Revolt ends in a day, but Putin's 23-year leadership faces deadly blow (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Growth of 'hagwons' 3 times that of convenience stores in Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Putin's ironfisted rule hit by closest confidante's revolt (Hankyoreh)
-- Loyalist's revolt leaves Putin in shock (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Record 6.5 tln-won deal inked in Saudi Arabia following Yoon's efforts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Putin's ironfisted leadership faces biggest crisis after one-day revolt (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Separated families hold onto hope for reunion (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Russian rebel's exile ends revolt but leaves questions about Putin's power (Korea Herald)
-- Murder of 2 newborns reignites debate over anonymous childbirth (Korea Times)
(END)