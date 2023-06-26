(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 26)

Expand diplomatic frontiers to Indo-Pacific



President Yoon Suk Yeol has wrapped up his visits to France and Vietnam. In France, his address in English to help Korea host the 2030 Expo in Busan attracted attention, but more importantly, the government must do its utmost until the final decision is made in November. Particularly noteworthy about the president's trips overseas is the strengthening of Korea's relations with Vietnam.

The two countries fought against one another during the Vietnam War. But in December 1992, they agreed to better their ties. In 2022, Korea and Vietnam jointly celebrated the 30th anniversary of the normalization of relations for another 30 years of co-prosperity. President Yoon has been devoted to reinforcing their relations, as seen in his invitation of the Vietnamese head of state last December to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

With Yoon's trip to Vietnam, the two countries have paved the way to further develop their relations. Trade volume between the two increased to US$43 billion last year from a paltry $500 million in 1992. Last year, Korea raked in $34.25 billion in trade surplus with Vietnam, the largest surplus among Korea's trade partners.

Vietnam carries more weight than ever amid the U.S.-China hegemony battle given the need for Korea to reduce its China risks. In a summit last Friday in Hanoi, President Yoon and Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong signed 17 trade agreements, including memorandums of understanding, of which a deal to establish a center for key mineral supplies attracted particular attention. Vietnam has the second largest reserve of rare earth (18.3 percent) after China (36.7 percent). Vietnam can help Korea diversify the supply networks needed to produce electronic products.

The two countries' relations are poised to expand from economy to security. Vietnam agreed to augment cooperation with Korea and the U.S. to help resolve the North Korean nuclear threat. In return, Korea decided to help reinforce maritime security for Vietnam along with a strengthening of cooperation on defense industry.

We hope Korea moves on to other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) for more cooperation. Above all, Korea needs to strengthen relations with India, as succinctly suggested by U.S. President Joe Biden's invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. -- the first state visit by Modi since his election nine years ago -- to augment strategic relations with India.

Former president Moon Jae-in also sought to enhance Korea's relations with Asean nations, but the effort was dwarfed by his ardent push for rapprochement with North Korea. Government diplomacy must not change due to partisan interest. We hope Korea expands its diplomatic frontier to the Indo-Paficic region for a better future for the country.

